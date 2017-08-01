Suicide Researchers Tell Netflix: Pull 13 Reasons Why

Though 13 Reasons Why has been available to watch on Netflix for four months now, people are still reacting to the show’s controversy. Not only does it follow a girl’s very real depression through high school, but also allows viewers to see a very graphic 3-minute scene of the suicide being committed.

The show’s purpose was to bring awareness to suicide and how we treat others by intentionally making it hard to watch.

However, The Journal of American Medicine released a study Monday that has them saying Netflix should pull the show.

The research revealed that since the shows release, online searches about suicide increased by 19% in only a 19-day span alone.

Though some of the searches reflected suicide prevention including the hotline number, there was also a vast increase in what they refer to as “suicidal ideation”. Which NBC News reports, “The phrase “how to commit suicide” went up 26 percent, “commit suicide” rose 18 percent, and “how to kill yourself” increased nine percent.”

