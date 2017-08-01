She Was So Excited About A Band, She Got a Hammer Stuck in her Mouth

So this is Kaley. Kaley is a 14 year old girl from Louisiana who loves the K-Pop band BTS. Like, she really loves them. Like, she can’t even….

In her excitement over one of the singers, she said one of the strangest things you can imagine. ‘He’s so beautiful I could shove a hammer in my mouth.’

First of all, WHO SAYS THAT?

Secondly, this so called “Friend” called her bluff and challenged her to do it. She did, and it got stuck. Which presented her with a very interesting dilemma:

Naturally, the Internet, or the Twitter-verse specifically, had some interesting reactions and ideas:

Read more, and the original Buzzfeed article, here.

Mom says now she’ll have to hide the toolbox.

Update: She said in a subsequent tweet that it was a toy hammer, but does that really make it any better?