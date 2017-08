Before Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington’s sudden suicide, the band was promoting their seventh album One More Light. The album included a songs, “Heavy,” which featured vocals from singer-songwriter Kiiara. After Bennington’s death, Kiiara reacted similarly to other friends, and was shocked and upset. Sunday night, she decided to dedicated two songs to her friend – Linkin Park’s “Battle Symphony” and their collaboration “Heavy.”

