Katy Perry is Giving Away Tickets to Boys & Girls Club Volunteers

"I'm a firm believer that actions speak louder than tweets." August 1, 2017 9:31 AM
Filed Under: Boys & GIrls Club, Katy Perry
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

Katy Perry is partnering with Global Citizen to support Boys & Girls Club of America.

Related: Katy Perry to Host MTV Video Music Awards

Now, the singer has given others an incentive to be part of the change. Through the partnership, fans that sign up to give supplies to the organization will be entered into a contest to win a pair of general admission tickets to Perry’s WITNESS: The Tour. KatyCats that actually volunteer their time at a Boys or Girls club are entered to win VIP tickets to the tour, and a meet-and-greet with the star.

“I’m a firm believer that actions speak louder than tweets,” Perry said in a statement. “I think we’re all looking for a way to make real change beyond just donating our loose change.”

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Scratch For Cash!Here's your shot to win.
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live