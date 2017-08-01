Game Of Thrones Script Hacked And Leaked Online

Hackers be cray.

HBO is the latest victim in the hacking world. Yesterday, the network had 1.5 terabytes of data stolen from them, with multiple leaks already made.

The Network confirmed the hack with the following statement: “HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information. We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.”

The hackers have released an episode of Ballers and Room 104 online, along with the supposed script of the upcoming Game of Thrones episode.

The hackers sent an email on Sunday night telling the media of their plans. The email read:

“Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What’s its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.”

Hopefully HBO figures all of this out, but until then, be wary not to stumble upon GoT spoilers!

