FOOD NEWS: Shake Shack Debuts Spicy Chicken, Omaha Steaks Meals for $1

Two must-see food items today….

JUST when the line for Shake Shack in Downtown Detroit was getting manageable, they company goes and releases this: THE HOT CHIK’N.

From their press release:

The Hot Chick’n is crafted from an all natural cage-free chicken breast—no hormones or antibiotics ever—slow-cooked in a creamy buttermilk marinade, hand-dipped into Shack-made batter, dredged through seasoned flour and crisp-fried. The sandwich is dusted with a guajillo and cayenne pepper blend and topped with Louisiana hot sauce slaw, kosher dill pickles and served on (what else?) the same pillowy non-GMO potato bun that has cradled the classic ShackBurger since Shake Shack’s inception.”

GET IN MY BELLY NOW!!!!!

And as if that weren’t enough….Omaha Steaks is debuting their new steak dinners, which include Italian Chicken Piccata, Asian Pepper Steak, Steak au Poivre, Moroccan Beef, Tempura Orange Chicken, and Indian Chicken Curry. And today only, you can grab one for $1. There’s a limit of $1 per customer…unless oh, I dunno….you change your clothes, or go to multiple stores? Find one closest to you here.