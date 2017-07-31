Perrie Edwards Changes Lyrics to Throw Shade at Gigi Hadid [VIDEO]

July 31, 2017
(Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

The worst part about a break up is when your ex writes a song about her bad experiences with you in bed, we’ve all been there, amiright?

 

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards was once engaged to Zayn Malik before the couple tragically split with a single text. Zayn has moved on and is now in a serious relationship with model Gigi Hadid, but Edwards might be a bit salty still. LM’s song “Shout Out to my Ex” has moments of shade that have always made fans wonder which lines were about Zayn – but we now have confirmation about one line.

While performing the song over the weekend, Edwards changed the line, “hope she ain’t faking it like I did,” to “hope she ain’t faking like Hadid.” This sent the rest of the girls on a giggle fit, both surprised and probably happy about the pettiness spewed by Edwards. Don’t worry, someone caught it all on video.

 

Jerrie😂❤️😍 #perrieedwards #jadethirlwall #jerrieisreal #leighannepinnock #jesynelson #littlemix #glorydaystour #glorydays

A post shared by Little Mix Updates (@updates.little.mix) on

 

