Harry Styles Has Made History With Movie Dunkirk

Sometimes it seems like everything Harry Styles touches turns to gold, considering he’s been one of the most successful boy band gone solo artist since the king himself, Justin Timberlake. His most recent success comes from his acting debut in the movie Dunkirk. For it’s second weekend in theaters, it made $102.8 million domestically and another $45.6 million overseas. Dunkirk is already surpassing director Christopher Nolan’s last movie, Interstellar.

This movie has actually made history for Styles because he is now the first person to have a debut single (Sign of The Times), album (his self-titled Harry Styles), and now movie premiere in the #1 spot. Needless to say, life after One Direction is treating Styles very well.

