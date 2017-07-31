Harry Styles Has a Perfect Face – SAYS SCIENCE!!!

You don’t need to go far to find a person who finds Harry Styles perfect. But there are professionals who can now explain his devastatingly good looks.

Over the years, scientists have shown that symmetric faces are one of the biggest factors in rating the atrractiveness of both sexes.

According to the very-official sounding “Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery,” they plugged the Dunkirk actor’s facial measurements into a mathematical formula, and Harry passes with flying colors. They’ve taken into account the length of his eyes, the distance between them, and the width of his chin, which somehow scores a near-perfect 99.7 out of 100.

