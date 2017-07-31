Harry Styles Has a Perfect Face – SAYS SCIENCE!!!

July 31, 2017 11:55 AM By Jag
Filed Under: beauty, celebrity faces, Harry Styles, Perfect
Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack / Getty Images

You don’t need to go far to find a person who finds Harry Styles perfect.   But there are professionals who can now explain his devastatingly good looks.

Over the years, scientists have shown that symmetric faces are one of the biggest factors in rating the atrractiveness of both sexes.

According to the very-official sounding “Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery,” they plugged the Dunkirk actor’s facial measurements into a mathematical formula, and Harry passes with flying colors.  They’ve taken into account the length of his eyes, the distance between them, and the width of his chin, which somehow scores a near-perfect 99.7 out of 100.

You can read a more detailed breakdown from Entertainment Weekly.

More from Jag
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live