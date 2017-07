Why is every one feeting their forearms?

Well it all started on Weibo (China’s Facebook, essentially) who spread the idea that your feet should be as long as your forearm.

Then Buzzfeed brought it to us.

AHAHHAHAHAAH MADDIE'S FEET ARE THE SAME SIZE AS MY FOREARM pic.twitter.com/yBxiJ9C55O — thot for science (@shiyorr) October 2, 2016

When his feet are longer than your forearm+ pic.twitter.com/rege78X2fs — Kaitlyn🏳️‍🌈 (@KAITHELM) July 26, 2016

Test yours and leave them in the comments!