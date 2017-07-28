You’ve Probably Been Eating Crunchy Tacos Wrong

July 28, 2017 8:55 AM By Rat & Puff
(Credit: iStock)

When shoving tacos in my mouth after a few (ok, ok, A LOT) of drinks at 2 a.m. on a Saturday, I don’t often stop and think, “am I eating this right?”

But lifehacker.com has, and they’re going to teach us all how to eat a crunchy taco properly.

*** Things are a little different with soft tacos, tutorial to arrive fall of 2017***

 

Here’s how it’s done:

ofnhowodkttttids7ri6 Youve Probably Been Eating Crunchy Tacos Wrong

Image courtesy of Lifehacker.com

 

They’ve broken it all down for us so it’s as easy as 1, 2, 3 – literally. Truthfully, I’ve never considered switching to the opposite side of the taco half way through, it makes me feel like I have commitment issues… which is true. We’re going to have to test this theory immediately – Taco Bell for lunch it is!

Listen Live