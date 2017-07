Tomorrow, Saturday July 29th, is National Lipstick Day. So, to celebrate, MAC Cosmetics, is giving away free tubes of lipstick – not a sample, not buy-something-to-get-this, but an actual full tube of lipstick.

The offer is only for U.S. Stores (sorry Windsor), but there are a ton around, including:

Oakland Mall

Somerset Mall (standalone store and inside Nordstrom)

Lakeside Mall

Inside Macys and Nordstrom on Novi Road

Macy’s in Taylor

Inside McNamara Terminal at DTW

Find the store closest to you here.