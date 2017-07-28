PEOPLE OF GENOVIA: Princess Diaries 3 COULD Be On It’s Way!

Can you believe it’s been 16 YEARS since Princess Diaries?!

In honor of it’s anniversary, they entertained the idea of a Princess Diaries 3 again, after it was originally tossed around earlier this year. Though Garry Marshall passed away, Julie Andrews told Buzzfeed they would be open to doing it in honor of him. “Annie had an idea that she wanted to pursue about it, and I’m all for it, so if she’d like to.”

Entertainment Weekly also sat down with the Princess Diaries author Meg Cabot, who says she can’t yet comment on the plot of the new movie. “I am not allowed to say, I would love to sit and talk about [it], but I can’t. I’m not allowed. But it’s really more following the movie than the books, so if she — the last version I read, she definitely did not find out that she has a biracial younger sister … which I personally would’ve thought was hilarious, but that was not the direction they were going.”

Will there be another M&M pizza, though?