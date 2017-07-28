JAY-Z’s ‘Adnis’ Video Stars Oscar Winner Mahershala Ali

The cut is the latest track from the veteran's rapper's new album '4:44.' July 28, 2017 7:16 PM
JAY-Z has released the music video “Adnis,” and it stars Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and Danny Glover.

Ali, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Moonlight, plays a boxer and Glover plays his coach in Hova’s new black and white clip.

The cut is the latest track from the veteran’s rapper’s new album 4:44, and like its predecessors, the video is a Tidal exclusive (at least for now).

