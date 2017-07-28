Drake’s House Burglarized Again… And By The Same Fan

July 28, 2017
(Burak Cingi/Redferns)

Remember when Drake’s house was broken into and the robber only took a Sprite? So does she…

Yesterday morning, she struck again. The 24-year-old woman showed up to Drake’s house and told security that she was on the list (because that’s how easy it is to get into a celebrity’s house, right?). They asked her to leave, she refused, and so the cops were called. After they arrived, things escalated – the woman proceeded to spit at 3 deputies. The officer’s response? Pepper spray and an arrest for trespassing and assault on an officer.

Fortunately Drake wasn’t home at the time, but he and his people did contact the L.A. County D.A. to ask them to give her a brake.

Our response to Drake and his personal robber:

c7s0ouqvaaanacj Drakes House Burglarized Again... And By The Same Fan

 

C’mon man….

 

