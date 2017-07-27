This is Real Life: Channing Tatum Will Deliver Vodka To Your House

July 27, 2017 9:09 PM By Julia
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Actor Channing Tatum arrives at the closing night gala premiere of 'Magic Mike' at the 2012 Los Angeles Film Festiva held at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on June 24, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
(Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

If I had to dream a perfect dream… my knight in shining no shirt would show up to my doorstep holding vodka.

And pardon my French, but holy s— it’s real! Channing Tatum is so dedicated to his new line of Born and Bred Vodka… that he’s hand delivering… TO YOUR FRONT DOOR!

The last line of the caption: “We’ll do this in a different city some time soon so get yourself a bottle of B&B and keep your eyes peeled!”

*Spends all my rent money on Born and Bred Vodka*

Listen Live