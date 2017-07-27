This is Real Life: Channing Tatum Will Deliver Vodka To Your House

If I had to dream a perfect dream… my knight in shining no shirt would show up to my doorstep holding vodka.

And pardon my French, but holy s— it’s real! Channing Tatum is so dedicated to his new line of Born and Bred Vodka… that he’s hand delivering… TO YOUR FRONT DOOR!

I got to have a little fun freaking people out this weekend. With the help of @sauceyapp we spent the day delivering @bornandbred Vodka to the good people of LA. Thanks to all who let us into your homes– a few of you owe money to the swear jar. We'll do this in a different city some time soon so get yourself a bottle of B&B and keep your eyes peeled! A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Jul 24, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

The last line of the caption: “We’ll do this in a different city some time soon so get yourself a bottle of B&B and keep your eyes peeled!”

Guess what happens when you order @bornandbred vodka? @channingtatum shows up at your door. Who's next? 😏 A post shared by SAUCEY (@sauceyapp) on Jul 22, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

*Spends all my rent money on Born and Bred Vodka*