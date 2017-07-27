This Beyoncé Themed Baby Shower Is Giving Us LIFE!

July 27, 2017 7:41 AM By Rat & Puff
Beyonce (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

 

 

“A friendship based in Beyoncé is a friendship that will last a lifetime.” – Gandhi

(JK he didn’t really say that, but he should have)

A woman threw a Beyoncé themed baby shower for her coworker, and it’s everything we could have asked for.

From the #slay signs to a Beyoncé themed card, these coworkers went ALL OUT for their pregnant friend. She even had a few flowers to pose in front of, similar to Beyoncé’s infamous pregnancy and birth announcements on Instagram:

 

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

Ahh, who doesn’t wish they were Beyoncé?

