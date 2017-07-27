This Beyoncé Themed Baby Shower Is Giving Us LIFE!

“A friendship based in Beyoncé is a friendship that will last a lifetime.” – Gandhi

(JK he didn’t really say that, but he should have)

A woman threw a Beyoncé themed baby shower for her coworker, and it’s everything we could have asked for.

got to help throw a Beyoncé themed baby shower today at work pic.twitter.com/xjBF5nSNyD — riley (@yelirand) July 26, 2017

From the #slay signs to a Beyoncé themed card, these coworkers went ALL OUT for their pregnant friend. She even had a few flowers to pose in front of, similar to Beyoncé’s infamous pregnancy and birth announcements on Instagram:

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Ahh, who doesn’t wish they were Beyoncé?

