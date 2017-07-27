This Beyoncé Themed Baby Shower Is Giving Us LIFE!

“A friendship based in Beyoncé is a friendship that will last a lifetime.” – Gandhi
(JK he didn’t really say that, but he should have)
A woman threw a Beyoncé themed baby shower for her coworker, and it’s everything we could have asked for.
From the #slay signs to a Beyoncé themed card, these coworkers went ALL OUT for their pregnant friend. She even had a few flowers to pose in front of, similar to Beyoncé’s infamous pregnancy and birth announcements on Instagram:
Ahh, who doesn’t wish they were Beyoncé?
