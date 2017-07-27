Stop. Vending Machines Are Coming To Your Uber.

July 27, 2017 11:43 AM By Jag
Filed Under: cargo, technology, uber
Image via Cargo/Food and Wine.

So it’s 2am, and you come out of Luna and hop into your Uber.  One of several things happens.  You’re hungry.  You’re thirsty.  Or maybe your phone’s about to die, and you panic.

What if there was a vending machine INSIDE your Uber that could feed you or charge your phone?

Well turns out Uber is partnering with a tech startup called (appropriately) Cargo.  These mini vending machines will contain snacks, over the counter medicines (think Advil), energy drinks, even USB cords.  SOME will even offer freebies like Cheez Its and cookies.

It’s pretty simple to use – you just open your rider page on Cargo, put in the car number, and make your choice.  You pay with your phone, and drivers will love this too,  because they’ll get 50 cents for each sale.

So far the tech is only in New York, Boston, and Chicago, but with requests from 49 states, we’d imagine it will come to Detroit soon.

Read more here.

More from Jag
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Scratch For Cash!Here's your shot to win.
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live