Stop. Vending Machines Are Coming To Your Uber.

So it’s 2am, and you come out of Luna and hop into your Uber. One of several things happens. You’re hungry. You’re thirsty. Or maybe your phone’s about to die, and you panic.

What if there was a vending machine INSIDE your Uber that could feed you or charge your phone?

Well turns out Uber is partnering with a tech startup called (appropriately) Cargo. These mini vending machines will contain snacks, over the counter medicines (think Advil), energy drinks, even USB cords. SOME will even offer freebies like Cheez Its and cookies.

It’s pretty simple to use – you just open your rider page on Cargo, put in the car number, and make your choice. You pay with your phone, and drivers will love this too, because they’ll get 50 cents for each sale.

So far the tech is only in New York, Boston, and Chicago, but with requests from 49 states, we’d imagine it will come to Detroit soon.

