SHORELINE JAZZ FESTIVAL; AUGUST 24TH – 27TH IN MUSKEGON, MI

July 27, 2017 3:00 PM

DTE Energy proudly presents Alexander Zonjic’s 4th Annual Shoreline Jazz Festival in Heritage Landing, Muskegon, MI.

 

Join Alexander Zonjic & Friends at The Block on August 24th @ 7:30pm; 360 W. Western Ave. 2nd Floor, Muskegon.  Get tickets by calling 231-726-3231 or visit www.theblockwestmichigan.org.

 

Friday, August 25th:  Jazz in the Park, 5pm – 9pm @ Hackley Park Stage Featuring:

  • Muskegon Jazz All-Stars
  • Alexander Zonjic & Friends with special guest Jackiem Joyner & Joey Sommerville
  • FREE to the public!

 

Saturday, August 26th

  • 1pm – 1:45pm; Organissimo
  • 2:15pm – 3:15pm; Joey Sommerville
  • 3:45pm – 5:15pm; Alexander Zonjic & Friends wsg Jeff Lorber & Steve Cole
  • 5:45pm – 7:00pm; Keiko Matsui
  • 7:30pm – 9:00pm; Boney James

 

Saturday After Party Jam:

  • 10:00pm – 1:00am; Holiday Inn main Ballroom
  • Alexander Zonjic with Joey Sommerville jamming with Festival Artists
  • Tickets just $25

 

Sunday, August 27th:

  • 1:00pm – 2:00pm; John Gist
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm; Yancyy
  • 4:00pm – 5:15pm; Alex Bugnon
  • 5:45pm – 7:00pm; Gerald Albright
  • 7:30pm – 9:00pm; Peabo Bryson

 

General admission only $35 per day.  Bring your own lawn chair.  Limited number of preferred seats $60 per day.

 

www.shorelinefestival.com

www.startickets.com

or call 800-585-3737

for more details call 313-964-5050

 

