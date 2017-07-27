SHORELINE JAZZ FESTIVAL; AUGUST 24TH – 27TH IN MUSKEGON, MI

DTE Energy proudly presents Alexander Zonjic’s 4th Annual Shoreline Jazz Festival in Heritage Landing, Muskegon, MI.

Join Alexander Zonjic & Friends at The Block on August 24th @ 7:30pm; 360 W. Western Ave. 2nd Floor, Muskegon. Get tickets by calling 231-726-3231 or visit www.theblockwestmichigan.org.

Friday, August 25th: Jazz in the Park, 5pm – 9pm @ Hackley Park Stage Featuring:

Muskegon Jazz All-Stars

Alexander Zonjic & Friends with special guest Jackiem Joyner & Joey Sommerville

FREE to the public!

Saturday, August 26th:

1pm – 1:45pm; Organissimo

2:15pm – 3:15pm; Joey Sommerville

3:45pm – 5:15pm; Alexander Zonjic & Friends wsg Jeff Lorber & Steve Cole

5:45pm – 7:00pm; Keiko Matsui

7:30pm – 9:00pm; Boney James

Saturday After Party Jam:

10:00pm – 1:00am; Holiday Inn main Ballroom

Alexander Zonjic with Joey Sommerville jamming with Festival Artists

Tickets just $25

Sunday, August 27th:

1:00pm – 2:00pm; John Gist

2:30pm – 3:30pm; Yancyy

4:00pm – 5:15pm; Alex Bugnon

5:45pm – 7:00pm; Gerald Albright

7:30pm – 9:00pm; Peabo Bryson

General admission only $35 per day. Bring your own lawn chair. Limited number of preferred seats $60 per day.

www.shorelinefestival.com

www.startickets.com

or call 800-585-3737

for more details call 313-964-5050

BECOME A SMOOTH JAZZ INSIDER!

Do you know someone who would like to join the club? Just forward them this email! Click HERE to subscribe to the Smooth Jazz Insider Email.