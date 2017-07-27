SHORELINE JAZZ FESTIVAL; AUGUST 24TH – 27TH IN MUSKEGON, MI

DTE Energy proudly presents Alexander Zonjic’s 4th Annual Shoreline Jazz Festival in Heritage Landing, Muskegon, MI.
Join Alexander Zonjic & Friends at The Block on August 24th @ 7:30pm; 360 W. Western Ave. 2nd Floor, Muskegon. Get tickets by calling 231-726-3231 or visit www.theblockwestmichigan.org.
Friday, August 25th: Jazz in the Park, 5pm – 9pm @ Hackley Park Stage Featuring:
- Muskegon Jazz All-Stars
- Alexander Zonjic & Friends with special guest Jackiem Joyner & Joey Sommerville
- FREE to the public!
Saturday, August 26th:
- 1pm – 1:45pm; Organissimo
- 2:15pm – 3:15pm; Joey Sommerville
- 3:45pm – 5:15pm; Alexander Zonjic & Friends wsg Jeff Lorber & Steve Cole
- 5:45pm – 7:00pm; Keiko Matsui
- 7:30pm – 9:00pm; Boney James
Saturday After Party Jam:
- 10:00pm – 1:00am; Holiday Inn main Ballroom
- Alexander Zonjic with Joey Sommerville jamming with Festival Artists
- Tickets just $25
Sunday, August 27th:
- 1:00pm – 2:00pm; John Gist
- 2:30pm – 3:30pm; Yancyy
- 4:00pm – 5:15pm; Alex Bugnon
- 5:45pm – 7:00pm; Gerald Albright
- 7:30pm – 9:00pm; Peabo Bryson
General admission only $35 per day. Bring your own lawn chair. Limited number of preferred seats $60 per day.
or call 800-585-3737
for more details call 313-964-5050
