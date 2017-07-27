Kid Rock’s Latest Step In His Run For Senate

One of the biggest shake ups in Michigan recently was when rumors began saying Kid Rock was running for Senate, and even more so when a study showed he’d do better than most expected. However Kid says he’s not sure it he’s going to run for Senate or not. On his website, he posted a blog about his experiences and thoughts on running. He also launched a voter registration campaign.

He wrote about it in his blog:

“As part of the excitement surrounding this possible campaign, I decided to take a hard look to see if there was real support for me as a candidate and my message or if it was just because it was a fresh new news story. The one thing I’ve seen over and over is that although people are unhappy with the government, too few are even registered to vote or do anything about it.”

While we’re still not sure if Kid will be a good fit for government, he’s definitely starting this campaign with the right foot forward.

