Kid Rock’s Latest Step In His Run For Senate

July 27, 2017 8:21 AM By Rat & Puff
Filed Under: 98 second scoop, 987 amp radio, Government, jess' scoop, Kid Rock, politics, Rat And Puff, Rat And Puff Show, senate
By: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News

One of the biggest shake ups in Michigan recently was when rumors began saying Kid Rock was running for Senate, and even more so when a study showed he’d do better than most expected. However Kid says he’s not sure it he’s going to run for Senate or not. On his website, he posted a blog about his experiences and thoughts on running. He also launched a voter registration campaign.

He wrote about it in his blog:

“As part of the excitement surrounding this possible campaign, I decided to take a hard look to see if there was real support for me as a candidate and my message or if it was just because it was a fresh new news story. The one thing I’ve seen over and over is that although people are unhappy with the government, too few are even registered to vote or do anything about it.”

 

While we’re still not sure if Kid will be a good fit for government, he’s definitely starting this campaign with the right foot forward.

 

Follow us on social media for more stories: @RatAndPuffShow

More from Rat & Puff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Scratch For Cash!Here's your shot to win.
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live