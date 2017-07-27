Katy Perry to Host MTV Video Music Awards

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on Sunday, August 27 at 8pm. July 27, 2017 3:24 PM
Filed Under: Katy Perry, VMAs
Photo: David LaChapelle

Katy Perry will host this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Related: Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Katy Perry Lead VMA Nominees

“I’ve been training with @MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson,” Perry wrote. “Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.”

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from The Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday, August 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.  Check out Perry’s announcement video below.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Scratch For Cash!Here's your shot to win.
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live