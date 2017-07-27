CANTON COLOR BLOCK JAZZ SERIES; THRU AUGUST 25

The Canton Color Block Jazz Series concerts are now at Canton’s Heritage Park on Canton Center Road near Cherry Hill.

Free jazz concerts every Friday evening from 7pm to 9pm throughout August. Come dressed in the color of the week for a chance to win gift certificates!

2017 Schedule:

July 28 = Sheila Landis & Blues in The Night

August 4 = Ron Otis

August 11 = Rayse Biggs

August 18 = RYZ Mr. Gerard Gibbs

August 25 = Greg Nagy

Every week while supplies last, there will be a commemorative gift for the first 25 people who turn in receipts for a minimum of $25 from a Canton merchant.

As always, this event is FREE to the public. Each concert begins promptly at 7:00 p.m., but come early to start the night off with dinner at one of the many fine restaurants in the local area or grab some Jazzy Carryout to enjoy during the show.

Be sure to watch for each night’s code for a FREE gift at ShopCanton booth and make sure you like us on Facebook and show your phone at the booth!

Watch for updates at:

www.ShopCanton.org

RainedOut.com Canton Jazz

www.facebook.com/ShopCanton

www.twitter.com/ShopCanton

www.twitter.com/jazzcolorblocks

#JazzColorBlockSeries

BECOME A SMOOTH JAZZ INSIDER!

Do you know someone who would like to join the club? Just forward them this email! Click HERE to subscribe to the Smooth Jazz Insider Email.