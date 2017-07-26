Your Fingerprint Can Help You Skip Long Lines At Comerica Park

Starting Tuesday, Comerica Park, home of the Detroit Tigers, is making it easier for fans to skip long lines; as easy as a touch of a finger.

The system is called CLEAR and will be available at Gate A (you know, the one with the giant tiger outside of it). Fans interested in using their fingerprint to pass lines can register within five minutes at the stadium, and will have their fingerprints in the system immediately. This will make Tigers the fifth MLB team to have fingerprint scanners for fans.

Don’t worry, representatives from the company have said that they will not be sharing fan’s fingerprints with anyone. Play ball!!!

