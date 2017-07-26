Trump Blocked Chrissy Teigen on Twitter And The Internet LOVES IT!

July 26, 2017 9:15 AM By Rat & Puff
Filed Under: blocked, Chrissy Teigen, djt, Donald Trump, president trump, Rat And Puff, Rat And Puff Show, Trump, Twitter
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend a voter registration drive at UNLV on October 4, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Witty and beautiful super model Chrissy Teigen was blocked by President Donald Trump on Twitter after 9 years of throwing shade his way. She’s been known to call him out for her opinion of his poor policies and social concerns. But her response tweet posted on Sunday was the one that she speculates pushed him over the edge:

 

On Tuesday, she posted this as confirmation of the block:

 

Many fans congratulated her on being blocked,

and some urged her to “collect all four.”

She isn’t the first or last celebrity to make the block list with Trump’s social media, others include Stephen King and Rosie O’Donnell, just to name a few.

 

Another one bites the dust.

 

For more stories, follow us on social media: @RatAndPuffShow

More from Rat & Puff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Scratch For Cash!Here's your shot to win.
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live