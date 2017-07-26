Trump Blocked Chrissy Teigen on Twitter And The Internet LOVES IT!

Witty and beautiful super model Chrissy Teigen was blocked by President Donald Trump on Twitter after 9 years of throwing shade his way. She’s been known to call him out for her opinion of his poor policies and social concerns. But her response tweet posted on Sunday was the one that she speculates pushed him over the edge:
On Tuesday, she posted this as confirmation of the block:
Many fans congratulated her on being blocked,
and some urged her to “collect all four.”
She isn’t the first or last celebrity to make the block list with Trump’s social media, others include Stephen King and Rosie O’Donnell, just to name a few.
Another one bites the dust.
