Trump Blocked Chrissy Teigen on Twitter And The Internet LOVES IT!

Witty and beautiful super model Chrissy Teigen was blocked by President Donald Trump on Twitter after 9 years of throwing shade his way. She’s been known to call him out for her opinion of his poor policies and social concerns. But her response tweet posted on Sunday was the one that she speculates pushed him over the edge:

Lolllllll no one likes you — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 23, 2017

On Tuesday, she posted this as confirmation of the block:

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

Many fans congratulated her on being blocked,

This is a YUGE accomplishment!!!!! — Nick Hautman (@nickhautman) July 25, 2017

and some urged her to “collect all four.”

Hate to brag, but have either of you collected all 4? #winning pic.twitter.com/KqoU6mPQnG — bob clendenin (@bobclendenin) July 25, 2017

She isn’t the first or last celebrity to make the block list with Trump’s social media, others include Stephen King and Rosie O’Donnell, just to name a few.

Another one bites the dust.

