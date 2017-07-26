Skrillex and Poo Bear Drop New Song ‘Would You Ever’

c July 26, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: milan somerville, Poo Bear, Skrillex
Photo: Courtesy Biz 3

By Abby Hassler

Skrillex and Poo Bear released their new collaboration “Would You Ever” today (July 26). While Poo Bear has been building up his industry reputation as a hit-making writer, he stepped up to the mic for this new single.

Related: Skrillex Drops New Single ‘Chicken Soup’

In the visual, a shirtless, bearded longboarder, Milan Somerville, glides down an empty desert road, while jamming out and dancing to the new song. The duo even make a brief appearance in the video, singing along with the tune on a beach as the sun sets.

Watch “Would You Ever” below.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Scratch For Cash!Here's your shot to win.
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live