Charli XCX Debuts Boy-Filled ‘Boys’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Charlie XCX delivered a boy-filled, adorable music video for latest single “Boys” today (July 26) and it doesn’t disappoint. As the British artist sings about how her “head is spinning thinking ’bout boys,” a ridiculous number of high-profile male musicians make cute cameos.

The long list of male artists who appear in the video include everyone from Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig to Diplo to Wiz Khalifa and even Riz Ahmed. Other cameos include Mac DeMarco, Rostam, D.R.A.M., Kaytranada, Stormzy, Swet Shop Boys, Jack Antonoff, Mark Ronson, Flume, Ty Dolla $ign, Joey Bada$$, Chromeo, Charlie Puth, Khalid, Joe Jonas, Bastille’s Dan Smith and more.

Directed by Charlie XCX herself, she even makes a slight appearance, donning a drawn-on mustache. As a caption for the video, she teased, “NO BOYS WERE HARMED IN THE MAKING OF THIS VIDEO,”

Watch “Boys” below.