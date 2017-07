This has certainly caused a stir on the internet the past few days.

Look boo, if you’re going to be screen printing words on a bag and selling them online let’s pay attention to detail, because we’re not sure if this is cute or terrifyingly offensive.

It either reads, “MY FAVORITE COLOR IS HITLER”, or “MY FAVORITE COLOR IS GLITTER” , but either way, we the internet cannot seem to figure it out.

This tote bag appears to say ‘My favorite color is Hitler’—and the internet is freaking out: https://t.co/XHXwrr0zlr pic.twitter.com/ZVaziSW2xo — The Daily Dot (@dailydot) July 25, 2017

Graphic design… not for everybody.