Meet Downtown Royal Oak’s Newest Brewery

July 25, 2017 9:33 AM By Rat & Puff
Filed Under: Detroit, jolly pumpkin, Jolly pumpkin brewery, local story, Rat And Puff Show, Royal Oak
iStock

Royal Oak is welcoming another brewery to their downtown scene, and a successful one at that! The Jolly Pumpkin Brewery is a brewery and restaurant known for their artisan ales and has been successful at their other Michigan locations in Ann Arbor and Detroit. The brewery offers pizza, sandwiches, salads, and even has a kids menu (not to mention their stellar beers). The Detroit location has 4 stars on Yelp and some impressive reviews.

The Jolly Pumpkin Brewery will be opening its doors to the community of Royal Oak on August 7th.

More from Rat & Puff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Scratch For Cash!Here's your shot to win.
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live