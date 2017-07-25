Meet Downtown Royal Oak’s Newest Brewery

Royal Oak is welcoming another brewery to their downtown scene, and a successful one at that! The Jolly Pumpkin Brewery is a brewery and restaurant known for their artisan ales and has been successful at their other Michigan locations in Ann Arbor and Detroit. The brewery offers pizza, sandwiches, salads, and even has a kids menu (not to mention their stellar beers). The Detroit location has 4 stars on Yelp and some impressive reviews.

The Jolly Pumpkin Brewery will be opening its doors to the community of Royal Oak on August 7th.