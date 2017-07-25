Julia Michaels’ Debuts Sweet ‘Uh Huh’ Music Video

"'Uh Huh' is about wanting the person you want to make the move." July 25, 2017 7:32 PM
By Abby Hassler

Julia Michaels has released the music video for her second single “Uh Huh.” The iconic newcomer made a name for herself earlier this year with her breakout hit single “Issues.”

In the video, Michaels and a love interest share a tender moment in a living room before the singer starts into her rambunctious pop song.

“‘Uh Huh’ is about wanting the person you want to make the move,” Michaels told Billboard. “He hasn’t yet, so you’re like, ‘S—, should I just do it myself?’ You don’t know how he feels though. It’s this weird tension. When that move does happen, it’s the most magical and pure feeling in the world. That’s something we can all relate to.”

Watch “‘Uh Huh” below.

