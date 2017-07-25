Jag’s Wedding (and Pics!)

So for anyone who’s never been through this experience before, every cliche about getting married is true. It’s a massive undertaking. You have to make decisions about things you’d never imagine. I learned about chair covers and charger plates. We had to decide about angles of chairs. Etsy and Microsoft Excel became our best friends. We thought “this had better be worth it.”

And it was.

Having everyone from all walks of your life in one place, to see you in one of life’s biggest moments, is a surreal experience. At most weddings, you find your crew and hang with them. But at YOUR wedding, you bounce around and try to talk to everyone. For us, we had 20 states and 2 countries (Canada, ey?) represented.

It seems cliche to say “our hearts are full,” but that’s the best way to describe the euphoric feeling we had when our family and friends started arriving on Thursday, telling us how happy they were for us, and how they wouldn’t have missed the event. This included my almost-2-year-old goddaughter Lilly, who almost stole the show:

Our photographer, Murray Goldenberg of Classic Photography, was outstanding to work with. He got bridal suite and groomsmen shots, then set up for our “first look” at 4pm. They had me close my eyes and led me into the room where Ellen was waiting. She took my hands, I opened my eyes, and she described my reaction as Bugs Bunny’s eyes jumping out of his head. I’ve never seen anyone look more beautiful than my bride did in that moment. This pic isn’t from then, but a solo shot of her during the evening:

We both got emotional, and in that moment I knew that all the planning and drama were worth it. We had a wonderful ceremony, I stomped on a glass, and everyone yelled Mazel Tov.

The reception followed in the ballroom – we did the ceremony and reception at the Detroit Marriott Troy on Big Beaver Road in Troy – Ashley and the staff there were tremendous and amazing to work with from start to finish.

We asked the chef to do a bacon bar (ironic for a Jewish wedding but I LOVE BACON) and he put together this piece of amazingness:

I also need to thank Holiday Market in Royal Oak – they did our cake, and Ellen SURPRISED me with a groom’s cake. I had no idea we were getting one, but she knows how much I love the Patriots – so here it is – a TOM BRADY GROOM’S CAKE.

Everyone told us the night would fly by. And it did – SO FAST. We had so much fun – I wasn’t drunk, but just on such a natural high – we were all over the dance floor, thanks to a great DJ – my friend Stephen Kurtz, and it was midnight before we knew it. As tired as we were, we didn’t want the night to end.

Following Sunday brunch, we stopped by the house to see our dog Brady for a few minutes:

And from there, we had a little escape to catch our breath – we went to the Captain’s Quarters Inn Bed and Breakfast in Lexington, Michigan (20 miles outside Port Huron). Deb and Bill were amazing hosts, and they made us one of the best breakfasts we’ve ever had.

Today it’s back to the grind after what was truly the best weekend of my life.