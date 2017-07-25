Ariel Winter Posts Pantless Tattoo Selfie [NSFW]

July 25, 2017 11:24 AM By Rat & Puff
Filed Under: Ariel Winter, modern family, NSFW, Rat And Puff Show, Selfie, Tattoo
(LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)

Ariel Winter of the show Modern Family is notorious for showing off her curves (rightfully so!) and she’s not holding back when it comes to her tattoos either. Her newest ink has to be shown to the world sans pants – but that didn’t stop her. She posted a selfie on snapchat of her tattoo, written in Greek, but we think more people were distracted by her lack of pants or underwear.

b7039e935bec2d9168354ecfb2014b225a790f2b1 Ariel Winter Posts Pantless Tattoo Selfie [NSFW]

The last time I posted a pantless snap, I caused two car accidents. Teach us your selfie ways, Ariel!

For more tom-foolery, follow us on Snapchat, Twitter, and Instagram: @RatAndPuffShow

More from Rat & Puff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

Scratch For Cash!Here's your shot to win.
MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.

Listen Live