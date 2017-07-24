WOW! Here’s What’s Hitting Netflix in August!

It’s that time! Netflix is geared up and ready to hit us with some new titles for the last month of summer – conveniently so we’ll be on our couch and not outside.

According to Lifehacker, here’s what we got on the way:

“August 1

A Cinderella Story
Bad Santa
Cloud Atlas
Crematorium: Season 1
Everyone’s Hero
Funny Games (US)
Innerspace
Jackie Brown
Lord of War
Maz Jobrani: Immigrant – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nola Circus
Opening Night
Practical Magic
Sleepy Hollow
Small Soldiers
Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Addams Family
The Astronaut’s Wife
The Bomb
The Hollywood Masters: Season 1
The Last Mimzy
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Number 23
The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1
The Truth About Alcohol
The Wedding Party
Tie The Knot
Who Gets the Dog?
Wild Wild West

August 2

Jab We Met
The Founder

August 3

Sing
The Invisible Guardian

August 4

Icarus – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 5

Holes

August 8

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13

August 9

Black Site Delta

August 10

Diary of an Exorcist – Zero

August 11

Atypical: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Naked – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
White Gold – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 13

Arthur and the Invisibles
Hot Property
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

August 14

The Outcasts
Urban Hymn

August 15

21
A New Economy
All These Sleepless Nights
Barbeque
Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Donald Cried
Murderous Affair: Season 1
My Ex-Ex
The Sweet Life

August 16

Gold

August 18

Dinotrux: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I Am Sam
Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What Happened to Monday – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

August 19

Hide and Seek

August 20

Camera Store

August 21

AWOL
Bad Rap
Beautiful Creatures
Gomorrah: Season 2
Unacknowledged

August 22

Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sadie’s Last Days on Earth

August 23

Feel Rich

August 25

Disjointed: Part 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Death Note – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Once Upon a Time: Season 6

August 29

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Good Place: Season 1

August 31

Be Afraid”

For a full list of what’s LEAVING Netflix, click HERE.

