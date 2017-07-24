WOW! Here’s What’s Hitting Netflix in August!

It’s that time! Netflix is geared up and ready to hit us with some new titles for the last month of summer – conveniently so we’ll be on our couch and not outside.

According to Lifehacker, here’s what we got on the way:

“August 1

A Cinderella Story

Bad Santa

Cloud Atlas

Crematorium: Season 1

Everyone’s Hero

Funny Games (US)

Innerspace

Jackie Brown

Lord of War

Maz Jobrani: Immigrant – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nola Circus

Opening Night

Practical Magic

Sleepy Hollow

Small Soldiers

Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Addams Family

The Astronaut’s Wife

The Bomb

The Hollywood Masters: Season 1

The Last Mimzy

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Number 23

The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1

The Truth About Alcohol

The Wedding Party

Tie The Knot

Who Gets the Dog?

Wild Wild West

August 2

Jab We Met

The Founder

August 3

Sing

The Invisible Guardian

August 4

Icarus – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 5

Holes

August 8

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13

August 9

Black Site Delta

August 10

Diary of an Exorcist – Zero

August 11

Atypical: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Naked – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

White Gold – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 13

Arthur and the Invisibles

Hot Property

Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

August 14

The Outcasts

Urban Hymn

August 15

21

A New Economy

All These Sleepless Nights

Barbeque

Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Donald Cried

Murderous Affair: Season 1

My Ex-Ex

The Sweet Life

August 16

Gold

August 18

Dinotrux: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I Am Sam

Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What Happened to Monday – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

August 19

Hide and Seek

August 20

Camera Store

August 21

AWOL

Bad Rap

Beautiful Creatures

Gomorrah: Season 2

Unacknowledged

August 22

Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sadie’s Last Days on Earth

August 23

Feel Rich

August 25

Disjointed: Part 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Death Note – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Once Upon a Time: Season 6

August 29

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Good Place: Season 1

August 31

Be Afraid”

