WOW! Here’s What’s Hitting Netflix in August!

It’s that time! Netflix is geared up and ready to hit us with some new titles for the last month of summer – conveniently so we’ll be on our couch and not outside.
According to Lifehacker, here’s what we got on the way:
“August 1
A Cinderella Story
Bad Santa
Cloud Atlas
Crematorium: Season 1
Everyone’s Hero
Funny Games (US)
Innerspace
Jackie Brown
Lord of War
Maz Jobrani: Immigrant – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nola Circus
Opening Night
Practical Magic
Sleepy Hollow
Small Soldiers
Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Addams Family
The Astronaut’s Wife
The Bomb
The Hollywood Masters: Season 1
The Last Mimzy
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Number 23
The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1
The Truth About Alcohol
The Wedding Party
Tie The Knot
Who Gets the Dog?
Wild Wild West
August 2
Jab We Met
The Founder
August 3
Sing
The Invisible Guardian
August 4
Icarus – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 5
Holes
August 8
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13
August 9
Black Site Delta
August 10
Diary of an Exorcist – Zero
August 11
Atypical: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Naked – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
White Gold – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 13
Arthur and the Invisibles
Hot Property
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo
August 14
The Outcasts
Urban Hymn
August 15
21
A New Economy
All These Sleepless Nights
Barbeque
Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Donald Cried
Murderous Affair: Season 1
My Ex-Ex
The Sweet Life
August 16
Gold
August 18
Dinotrux: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I Am Sam
Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What Happened to Monday – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
August 19
Hide and Seek
August 20
Camera Store
August 21
AWOL
Bad Rap
Beautiful Creatures
Gomorrah: Season 2
Unacknowledged
August 22
Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sadie’s Last Days on Earth
August 23
Feel Rich
August 25
Disjointed: Part 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Death Note – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Once Upon a Time: Season 6
August 29
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Good Place: Season 1
August 31
Be Afraid”
