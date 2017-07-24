J-Lo & A-Rod Dress Up for Joint Birthday Celebration

By Hayden Wright

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (A-Lo? J-Rod?) comprise one of the world’s most photographed couples and it just so happens that their birthdays fall close together. Today, J-Lo turns 48 and on Thursday, Rodriguez turns 42. Back in March, we observed that their late-August birthdays make them both Leos, a fire sign that makes them both “creative, passionate, generous, warm-hearted, cheerful [and] humorous.”

The couple shared some creative, passionate, generous, warm-hearted, cheerful and humorous Instagram posts from a joint celebration in Miami. J-Lo hit the town in a black mesh dress and A-Rod looked dapper in jeans and a blazer. Rodriguez recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about why he admires his girlfriend:

“Jennifer is one of the most brilliant business minds that I’ve ever met,” he said. “She’s the hardest working lady and, you know, I grew up with a single mother. I have two daughters. I am a big, big promoter of women equality.”

See some images from the birthday celebration here:

