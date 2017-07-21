JAY-Z Releases ‘Kill JAY-Z’ Video

JAY-Z has released the music video for “Kill JAY-Z,” the lead track from the veteran rapper’s new album 4:44.
Directed by Mark Romanek, the black and white visual depicts a young man in “Stay Black” t-shirt running in slow motion.
Like all aspects of Hova’s current project, the clip is currently a Tidal exclusive. Watch it here.
JAY-Z will hit the road in support of his new release this fall, check out the full itinerary below.
10/27 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
11/1 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State
11/3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
11/5 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena
11/7 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/8 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/9 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
11/11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
11/12 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
11/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
11/16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
11/21 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
11/22 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
11/25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/29 – Washington, D.C. @ Verizon Center
12/2 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/5 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
12/6 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/9 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
12/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
12/13 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
12/14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
12/16 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
12/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
12/19 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
12/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum