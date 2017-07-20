Beyoncé’s Mom is Living for Blue Ivy’s ‘4:44’ Freestyle

By Hayden Wright

Proud grandmother Tina Knowles Lawson just welcomed two new grandkids to the family, but the Destiny’s Child matriarch made some quality time for JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s darling firstborn, Blue Ivy. The fashion designer and Instagram star shared a video of herself rapping along to Blue’s verse on 4:44, Jay’s new album.

“Boomshakalaka,” she captioned the post. “‘I never seen a ceiling in my whole life!’ Blue Ivy Carter spittin out them rhymes😂 This song is on Her dad’s new Album. Its a bonus track !”

The video is one part boastful grandma, one part album promotion: It’s a line Tina walks with grace and ease. Watch the funny video here:

