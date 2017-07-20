Artists React to the Death of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington

July 20, 2017 3:26 PM
Filed Under: chester bennington, Linkin Park

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington passed earlier, reportedly committing suicide.

Artists took to social media to express their shock, grief and condolences.

“Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true,” wrote Bennington’s bandmate Mike Shinoda. “An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.”

“No words. So heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington,” wrote Imagine Dragons. “RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park,” tweeted Chance The Rapper.

See all the posts below.

