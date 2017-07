Artists React to the Death of Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington passed earlier, reportedly committing suicide.

Related: Chester Bennington Dead, Linkin Park Singer Commits Suicide By Hanging

Artists took to social media to express their shock, grief and condolences.

“Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true,” wrote Bennington’s bandmate Mike Shinoda. “An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.”

“No words. So heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington,” wrote Imagine Dragons. “RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park,” tweeted Chance The Rapper.

See all the posts below.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. —

Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

Just when I thought my heart couldn't break any more.....I love you T —

Vicky Cornell (@vickycornell) July 20, 2017

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. —

Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾 —

Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017

Gracious, kind & humble. A rare combination in Rock & Roll. Deeply saddened... https://t.co/cVtNEzrjHD —

Lars Ulrich (@larsulrich) July 20, 2017

Mental health is no joke. We have to destigmatize the conversation around it. —

yung menace (@petewentz) July 20, 2017

PLEASE know you are loved. Every life has worth. Take a moment today and tell someone you love them. #RIPChester goo.gl/iJk6pj —

Atreyu (@atreyuofficial) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester Bennington 😢❤️ —

Atlas Genius (@atlasgenius) July 20, 2017

Ugh... I just heard the news about Chester. This is awful. RIP. https://t.co/BzUaED5s3Z —

Neil Westfall ADTR (@NW44) July 20, 2017

I am extremely saddened by the news of Chester Bennington may he Rest In Peace. —

(@RonnieRadke) July 20, 2017

So sad to hear of Chester's passing. Was listening to L.P. yesterday. He was a friend. Rest peacefully. —

Nick Hexum (@NickHexum) July 20, 2017