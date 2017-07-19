Watch The Script Read Sexy Lines from ’50 Shades Darker’

The threesome from Dublin deliver seriously steamy sweet nothings into some wanting ears. July 19, 2017 6:09 PM
Filed Under: The Script

Irish popsters The Script aren’t just lookers. In fact, the threesome from Dublin can deliver some seriously steamy sweet nothings into some wanting ears.

During a recent run-in backstage with Fresh 102.7‘s Christine Richie, the boys were asked to recite cheesy lines from 50 Shades Darker in their sexy Irish accent. Fortunately for Richie, the band obliged.

“Oh, this is gonna be fun,” starts frontman Danny O’Donoghue. “You’d be amazed what I can do with a few cable ties.”

