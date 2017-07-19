Laugh as Chicagoans get Trolled for National Hot Dog Day

If you’ve ever been to Chicago, it’s a great city – despite our sports rivalries, they are generally good people. But they have this weird thing where the REFUSE to put ketchup on a hot dog. I don’t particularly care one way or the other, but these people get HEATED when you talk about putting ketchup on a dog.

So how did Heinz get around this for “National Hot Dog Day” today? Well they went to Illinois with their new “Chicago Dog Sauce” and had the natives try it.

And GUESS WHAT – they liked it. But the best part is at the end when they peel back the label of this “mysterious red Chicago dog sauce” – and it’s just Heinz ketchup. The reactions are great.

Personally, a coney with chili cheese is fine by me.