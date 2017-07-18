This Grumpy Old Man HATES The New Detroit

58-year-old Chad Selweski is a former newspaper guy for the Macomb Daily, where he won a ton of awards for his political coverage. But he’s apparently stuck in the past, when he complains about the look of Detroit in 2017.

In this piece for Dome Magazine, Chad talks about Woodward looking more like Birmingham or Bloomfield, complains about the “high” cost of a beer and a sandwich for $20, and the massive influx of hipsters.

“The Woodward corridor has become a strange mix of chic shopping normally found in Birmingham or the Bloomfields and pubs/restaurants that duplicate the beer-specialty hangouts in Royal Oak and Ferndale,” he writes.

However, he does stop short of telling us about how he had to walk to school, uphill, in the snow, both ways. Maybe he’d prefer the way the city looked 10 years ago?

In a nice response piece, writer Alan Stamm rips him apart nicely.