The Major Villains From ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Have Been Revealed

Marvel blew pretty much everybody away with their D23 presentation on Saturday, and frustrated a few more who couldn’t be there live. The footage they previewed from Infinity War has not made its way online yet, but plenty of reactions and images of the Avengers cast have filtered out as time moves by.

The members being included in the film are Corvus Glaive, Ebony Maw, the completely bad ass Proxima Midnight, and what seems to be the renamed Black Dwarf, now known as Cull Obsidian.

