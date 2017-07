It’s important to have goals.

Especially BIG ones. Like getting a ‘Boob Hickey’ and Stargazing or decorating your room and being drunk EVERYDAY.

A teen’s summer bucket list found in a dressing room of Urban Outfitters will make you feel:

1. Nostalgic

2. Like cry laughing

3. Like you never want to have kids

My friends, friend found this in an Urban Outfitters dressing room… make this go viral pic.twitter.com/27u9s2jyfA — SS (@scorpiosars) July 14, 2017

Pet a giraffe and get drunk ALL the time. Summer 2017 is gonna be *SO LIT* YAAAASSS!