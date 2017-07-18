Rae Sremmurd to Make Comic Book Debut

"It's like an escape from reality. Shadowman is crazy." July 18, 2017 1:36 PM
By Abby Hassler

Rae Sremmurd are getting their own comic. Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi are collaborating with Valiant Comics to produce a new project called Shadowman / Rae Sremmurd #1.

The project arrives this October and centers around a showdown between the superhero Shadowman and the hip-hop duo. For the two musicians, this collaboration is a dream-come-true.

“Comic books are a form of entertainment,” Jxmmi said in a release. “I get to make all the sounds and effects in my head. It’s just like you use your imagination – you go through the pictures and the pictures are always awesome. It’s like an escape from reality. Shadowman is crazy. It has a lot of twists and turns. It keeps me involved and interested. I can’t even take my eyes off of Shadowman when I read it. I have to finish the book.”

