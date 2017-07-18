JAY-Z Teases ‘Kill Jay Z’ Video with New Clip

July 18, 2017 10:41 AM
Filed Under: Jay-Z

By Annie Reuter

JAY-Z continues to tease his upcoming music video for “Kill Jay Z,” which drops on Friday (July 21). In the latest 36-second snippet the black and white video shows a man lying down in a desert as slick beats can be heard while JAY-Z raps, “kill Jay Z.”

The preview is the second installment from JAY-Z this week. On Monday (July 17), the rapper released another clip that had a teenager running in slow motion while wearing a “Stay Black” t-shirt. Watch both clips below.

The song is from JAY-Z’s latest album 4:44 which was released on June 30 through TIDAL. It becomes his 14th No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

