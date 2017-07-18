Harry Styles Addresses Fourth Nipple Rumor

July 18, 2017 6:05 PM
Filed Under: Harry Styles

Harry Styles recently sat down with Chelsea Handler, ostensibly to talk about his role in the upcoming film Dunkirk. That’s not exactly what happened.

Related: Harry Styles’ Heart Races for Ryan Gosling

In the awkward, but also hilarious interview, Handler asks Styles a series of bizarre questions including asking about an unusual question about anatomy: “There’s a rumor on the internet that you have four nipples,” Handler said, “have you heard that?”

Styles is a good sport throughout. Check out the fun clip below.

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live