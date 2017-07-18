Ed Sheeran Returns to Twitter, Sort Of

Ed Sheeran is back on Twitter, sort of.

After briefly appearing to delete his account, the singer has returned to the social media platform, however, in the bio Sheeran explains he won’t be doing any tweeting. “I don’t use this anymore, please follow me on @teddysphotos on Instagram, lots of love x,” he wrote.

Many speculated the initial disengagement was the result of negative comments regarding the singer’s Game of Thrones cameo, but recently, Sheeran had expressed his general dismay at the negativity on social media.

“I’ve actually come off Twitter completely, the singer told The Sun. “I can’t read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it. The head-f— for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”