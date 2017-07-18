Ed Sheeran Returns to Twitter, Sort Of

The singer has reactivated his account but is not planning on using it. July 18, 2017 8:09 PM
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is back on Twitter, sort of.

Related: Ed Sheeran to Appear on ‘The Simpsons’

After briefly appearing to delete his account, the singer has returned to the social media platform, however, in the bio Sheeran explains he won’t be doing any tweeting. “I don’t use this anymore, please follow me on @teddysphotos on Instagram, lots of love x,” he wrote.

Many speculated the initial disengagement was the result of negative comments regarding the singer’s Game of Thrones cameo, but recently, Sheeran had expressed his general dismay at the negativity on social media.

“I’ve actually come off Twitter completely, the singer told The Sun. “I can’t read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it. The head-f— for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”

 

 

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live