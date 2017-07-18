Drake Shows Off ‘Degrassi’ Royalty Check

"Degrassi money still coming in don't sleeeeeeeep..." July 18, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: Drake

By Abby Hassler

“Degrassi money still coming in don’t sleeeeeeeep…” Drake jokingly wrote on Instagram as a caption for his March 2017 royalty check from Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Related: Drake’s Dad is ‘The Realest Dude Ever’ in New Whiskey Ads

The Canadian rapper might have appeared in 145 episodes of the popular teen show, but years later, he’s only raking in a whopping $8.25 for his work.

Naturally, fans are loving Drake making fun of himself online, with one fan hilariously writing, “My bank account looks like Drake’s Degrassi residuals.”

Check out the post and fan responses below.

Degrassi money still coming in don't sleeeeeeeep...💰💸💵💴💴💶💷

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 98.7 AMP Radio - More Hit Music Every Hour

MusicTown Will Celebrate Detroit's Music And CultureMusicTown will consist of a new broadcast studio, recording studio and performance space, in addition to national and local artist performances inside the intimate City Theatre adjacent to Hockeytown Café.
Kendrick Lamar to Perform at The Palace this JulyTravis Scott and D.R.A.M. will open.

Listen Live