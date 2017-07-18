10 New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Have To Try

It’s summertime so you know what that means… Ice cream shops are open everywhere! Whether you are stopping by your local grocery shop, or ice cream shop, there are so many flavors to choose from. A list of the must try flavors has just come out.
- Talenti – Peanut Butter Fudge
- Tillamook – Frosted Carrot Cake
- Talenti – Cinnamon Peach Biscuit
- Halo Top – Lemon Cake
- Blue Bunny – Toffee Brownie Twist
- Ben & Jerry’s – Keep Caramel And Cookie On
- CoolHaus – Balsamic Fig & Mascarpone
- Haagen-Dazs – Vanilla & Tangerine Shortbread
- Salt & Straw – Meyer Lemon Buttermilk With Blueberries
- McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams – Banana And Salted Caramel
