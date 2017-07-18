10 New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Have To Try

It’s summertime so you know what that means… Ice cream shops are open everywhere! Whether you are stopping by your local grocery shop, or ice cream shop, there are so many flavors to choose from. A list of the must try flavors has just come out.

Talenti – Peanut Butter Fudge Tillamook – Frosted Carrot Cake Talenti – Cinnamon Peach Biscuit Halo Top – Lemon Cake Blue Bunny – Toffee Brownie Twist Ben & Jerry’s – Keep Caramel And Cookie On CoolHaus – Balsamic Fig & Mascarpone Haagen-Dazs – Vanilla & Tangerine Shortbread Salt & Straw – Meyer Lemon Buttermilk With Blueberries McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams – Banana And Salted Caramel

UPROXX

@RatAndPuffShow