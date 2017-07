A sinkhole in Land O’ Lakes, Florida swallowed two houses and a boat on Friday. Fortunately, nobody was hurt. The area does have a history of sinkholes. Someone got close-up video of the second house as it crumbled into the muck.

Please avoid the area canal place and ocean pines drive in lake padgett Land o Lakes pic.twitter.com/c0Jp0GvUlC — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) July 14, 2017

