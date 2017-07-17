Taylor Swift Carried Out of Her Apartment in a Large Suitcase?

By Abby Hassler

Taylor Swift has been trying out different ways to avoid the paparazzi for years, such as the time she walked backward to avoid the cameras in a parking garage. Today (July 17), certain sources are claiming the superstar was carried out of her apartment in a giant suitcase.

Related: Lorde Shuts Down Taylor Swift Rift Reports

According to these reports, the 1989 singer was lifted from her apartment in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood to a waiting truck, while a dozen security guards looked on.

There is no clear proof that Swift was in the suitcase, but if she was, this would be her greatest (and most unusual) paparazzi-avoidance move yet.