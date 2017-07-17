STFU! Abercrombie Won’t Smell Like Fierce Anymore!

July 17, 2017 7:07 PM By Julia
Filed Under: Abercrombie and Fitch, Fierce

Just throw my childhood in the trash then.

Abercrombie & Fitch told Seventeen Magazine that they’re retiring the signature store scent Fierce for a new in-store scent called ‘Ellwood’.

Sure, maybe it’s time for a change. Maybe Ellwood will smell even better. But will it remind me of my middle school boyfriend who didn’t understand the concept of not dumping the entire bottle over his head? Nope. NOTHING WILL. Will it remind me of running home to watch Laguna Beach after eating mall Sbarro and dropping a babysitting stack at Gadzooks? It won’t.

Maybe it’s best that I don’t remember what dances at De La Salle smelled like, but I’ll miss you Fierce.

